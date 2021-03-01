ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,905.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00516562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

