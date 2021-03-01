Thrive Token (THRT) Price Up 56.3% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $253,075.89 and approximately $6,405.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

