Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th

Tian Ruixiang’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 8th. Tian Ruixiang had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Tian Ruixiang’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ TIRX opened at $66.09 on Monday. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

About Tian Ruixiang

We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

