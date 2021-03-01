TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $11.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Shares of TMST stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
