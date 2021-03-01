TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $11.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

