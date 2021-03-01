Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.95

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

