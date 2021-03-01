Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.