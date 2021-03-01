TokenPay Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $254,966.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.28 or 0.99356238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00103964 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003734 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,016,804 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

