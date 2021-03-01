Tolar (TOL) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Tolar coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tolar has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $53,104.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 768,953,021 coins and its circulating supply is 223,815,125 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

