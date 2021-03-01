Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,358,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $125.01. 219,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

