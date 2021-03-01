Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $14.44 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,066. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

