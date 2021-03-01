Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.42. 16,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

