Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,324 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,400. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

