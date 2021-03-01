Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,264,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 248,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,827,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $31.85. 30,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,163. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

