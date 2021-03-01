Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 3,796 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. 29,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,063. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $158.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

