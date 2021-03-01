TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

In other news, insider Gregory McCann 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th.

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers under the CovaU brand name in Australia. It also provides pre-paid mobile and related services under the Hello Mobile and Gotalk brands. The company was formerly known as Tel. Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015.

