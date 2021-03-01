Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during midday trading on Monday. 2,630,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

