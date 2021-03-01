Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 589,068 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589,068 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. 1,402,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,551,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

