Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $122.75 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $7.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00516510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00071940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00460334 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,432,029 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

