TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $28.97

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $27.08. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 14,130 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.
The stock has a market cap of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
