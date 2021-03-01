TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $28.97

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $27.08. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 14,130 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

The stock has a market cap of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

