TravelNote (TVNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,020.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $23,226.29 and approximately $2,020.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00508910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00463042 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.