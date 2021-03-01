Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2931 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. 35,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,173. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Treasury Wine Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

