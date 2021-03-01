Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Down 6.1%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,445,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 836,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $240.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $9,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

