Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.67

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.67 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 29971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

