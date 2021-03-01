Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.67

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.67 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 29971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.
In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.