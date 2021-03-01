Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

TROX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 51,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,663. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

