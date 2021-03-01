Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $69,653.17 and $8.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

