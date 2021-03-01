Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Boston Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.3% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 1.27% of Truist Financial worth $823,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

