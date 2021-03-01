Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 69,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

