Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

