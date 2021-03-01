Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Palomar news, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

