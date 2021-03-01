Truist Securiti Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

GBT stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

