Truist Securiti Comments on Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $165.18 on Monday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

