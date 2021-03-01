Truist Securiti Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

