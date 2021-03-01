Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 39.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

