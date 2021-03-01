Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $112.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

