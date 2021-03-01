Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Pennant Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Pennant Group in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

