TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $196,341.26 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $196,341.26 and approximately $303.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00279510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010568 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

