Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.32 and last traded at $101.78. Approximately 377,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 425,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,543.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $190,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,542 shares of company stock worth $17,584,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

