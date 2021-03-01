TrustSwap Price Tops $4.11 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00008426 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $303.39 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00506229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00076761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00450147 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,743,747 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

