Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Up 7%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 717,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 749,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.