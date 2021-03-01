Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.