TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $445,078.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $445,078.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,544,324,233 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

