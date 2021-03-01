Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,802 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $463.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.92 and a 200-day moving average of $400.85. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.61.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

