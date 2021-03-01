Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $479.99

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $479.99 and last traded at $475.80, with a volume of 7648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $463.42.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,802 shares of company stock worth $40,243,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

