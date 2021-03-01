U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 6.4%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 291,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 405,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

