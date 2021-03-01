Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 5.1% Higher

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.40. 18,411,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 23,400,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

