Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ubiquiti worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 70.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $318.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $362.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

