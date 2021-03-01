UBS Group Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $65.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.33. 1,356,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,609,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

