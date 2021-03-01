UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
LYG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.15. 173,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
