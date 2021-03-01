UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

LYG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.15. 173,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

