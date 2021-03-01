UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.28

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

UDHCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

