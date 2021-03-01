Ultra Price Tops $0.26 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.99 or 0.01014346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.00373301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,329 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.